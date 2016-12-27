Raiders Fan Slams Other Raiders Fan Down Row Of Seats During Stadium Fight

Share this:

It didn’t take long for the Christmas spirit to wear off Saturday at O.co Coliseum.

The Raiders defeated the Indianapolis Colts 33-25, but quarterback Derek Carr suffered a season-ending injury, significantly hurting Oakland’s Super Bowl chances moving forward. This development obviously rattled some Raiders fans, but one guy perhaps was a little angrier than most.

In the video below, brought to our attention by Busted Coverage, a clearly upset Raiders fan absolutely bundles a fellow Raiders fan down a row of seats. A female spectator, seemingly with the dude who gets body slammed, also gets caught up in the bedlam.

meanwhile at the raider game.. A video posted by David Devoe (@daveyghoul) on Dec 24, 2016 at 4:32pm PST

Now, we’ll admit we have no idea what actually sparked this fight in the upper deck. Maybe they disagreed over something. Maybe alcohol fueled the brawl. Or maybe the poor soul who got whooped just didn’t offer an appropriate holiday salutation.

Carr’s injury also could be to blame, though. Everything has been going the Raiders’ way this season, and now that they’ll enter the playoffs without their starting quarterback, it’s understandable if some folks in California are on edge.

H/t to Busted Coverage