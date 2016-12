Share this:

The Oakland Raiders need a Week 16 win over the Indianapolis Colts to keep pace with the New England Patriots in the race for the AFC’s No. 1 seed.

Oakland enters the week one game behind New England, but it has a winnable home game Saturday against Indy.

Here’s how to watch Raiders-Colts online.

When: Saturday, Dec. 24, at 4:05 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NFL Sunday Ticket

