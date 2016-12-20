Randy Moss Gushes About His Patriots Tenure, Tom Brady, Bill Belichick

Share this:

Tweet







Randy Moss was back at Gillette Stadium last Monday, albeit in much different work attire.

The former New England Patriots wide receiver now travels the country as an NFL analyst for ESPN, and Moss was in Foxboro, Mass., for the Pats’ Week 14 “Monday Night Football” victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

And he had nothing but complimentary things to say about his time in New England in an interview with Patriots.com.

“I did some great things here (in New England),” Moss told Patriots.com. “There’s a lot of memories I left here on this field, man. And I still keep in contact with the guys, Mr. Kraft. One thing about the fans of the Patriots is they love their guys. Now I’m a fan, so I’m able to understand a bit where they’re coming from.”

Moss spent parts of four seasons in New England after the Patriots acquired him for a fourth-round draft pick from the Oakland Raiders in 2007. He had a record-breaking 2007 season, and he amassed over 1,000 receiving yards in each of his three full seasons with the Pats, before he was traded to the Minnesota Vikings during the 2010 campaign.

No matter the roster, the Pats have kept plugging out winners before, during and after Moss’ New England Patriots days, and the wideout has a good idea why.

“I just see a team that still buys into what Bill Belichick is selling,” Moss said. “You look at a coach, and it’s very rare where you see a coach stay for so long and be so effective. Just looking at Bill Belichick, the model of do your job still sends volumes throughout the league. I learned a lot from Bill. I learned a lot from being here. More of the approach to the game and the study of the game — how to study your opponent.”

You can hear him gush more about the Patriots, Tom Brady and Belichick in his Patriots.com interview here.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images