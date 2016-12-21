Richard Sherman Apologizes For Threatening To ‘Ruin’ Radio Host’s Career

Share this:

Athlete run-ins with the media appear to be a theme of late thanks to Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins, but Richard Sherman came forward to apologize for his own recent outburst.

It all started when the Seattle cornerback blew up on Seahawks offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell on Thursday after the Los Angeles Rams nearly intercepted a pass to tight end Jimmy Graham on the 1-yard line.

On Tuesday, Sherman had a little back-and-forth about the incident with 710 ESPN Seattle’s Jim Moore, which culminated with Sherman taking things a bit too far:

“What I don’t quite understand is Darrell Bevell is calling plays and he thinks they’re going to work and yet you think you maybe have a better handle of what should be called?” Moore asked, via ProFootballTalk.

“No, we’ve just had a prior experience (with the play in Super Bowl XLIX) so we talked about it,” Sherman said. “But let me guess, you have a better play call. Let me guess, you have better experience.”

“No, I don’t have better experience,” Moore said.

“Then you should probably, you know, stop,” Sherman said.

“You don’t want to go there,” Sherman told Moore after the postgame press conference. “You do not. I’ll ruin your career.”

“You’ll ruin my career?” Moore said.

“Yes. Yes, I will.”

“How are you going to do that?”

“I’ll make sure you don’t get your media pass anymore,” Sherman said.

Sherman recognized that threatening to ruin a member of the media’s career was inappropriate, though, and took to Twitter to apologize.

I appreciate the role the media plays and they have a tough job. I let it get personal today and I regret that. Next one should be fun — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) December 21, 2016

Moore, for his part, appreciated the apology.

“I thought it was nice that he did that, although I couldn’t read it myself because he’s already had me blocked on Twitter,” Moore said Tuesday on ESPN 710’s “Freddie & Fitz.”

“I heard from the Seahawks, too, that he wants to come in and apologize. And I honestly don’t feel like he needs to do that, but it’s really nice that he wants to come and do that.”

Thumbnail photo via Troy Wayrynen/USA TODAY Sports Images