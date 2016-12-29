Rob Gronkowski: Participating In WrestleMania 33 ‘Would Be Pretty Cool’

Share this:

Rob Gronkowski still plans to dominate football, but that hasn’t stopped him from imagining himself on other fields of play.

The New England Patriots tight end told Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso on Tuesday that he’s interested in appearing at WrestleMania 33, which will take place on April 2 in Orlando.

“That’s the first time I’ve heard that,” Gronkowski said. “That would be pretty cool, so I don’t know.”

Gronkowski is out for the rest of the season due to a back injury and he’ll need plenty of rest and rehabilitation to be ready for next season.

Imagining him competing at WrestleMania 33 is difficult, but WWE’s staff could figure out a way to include him in the storyline in a way that would appeal to football fans and wrestling fans alike.

We say, “go for it.”

