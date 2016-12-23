Rob Gronkowski Takes On ‘Madden Curse’ In Hilarious New Commercial

Share this:

When the New England Patriots placed Rob Gronkowski on injured reserve back on Dec. 3, the All-Pro tight end became the latest player to fall victim to the “Madden Curse.”

EA Sports tabbed Gronk as its cover athlete for the annual best-selling video game, which made some Patriots fans shudder. There’s a long list of Madden cover athletes suffering major injuries during the season they were on the cover, and Gronkowski was no different.

But the big fella himself doesn’t seem too concerned about the supposed curse, or at the least, he’s taking it all in stride.

EA Sports released this new “Madden” commercial Friday, and it’s great.

Of course, a clever commercial won’t get Gronk back on the field, but it’s good to see the tight end taking it all in stride.

H/t to For The Win