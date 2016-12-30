Robert Mathis Announces He’s Retiring After Colts’ Season Finale

Share this:

Robert Mathis is calling it a career.

The legendary Colts pass rusher announced Friday he’s retiring after Sunday’s season finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mathis, a fifth-round draft pick in 2003, has spent his entire 13-year career with Indianapolis.

🎉👍🏿✌🏿🎉😎😢 Love Y'all A video posted by Robert Mathis (@rmathis_the1st) on Dec 30, 2016 at 10:02am PST

Mathis, a six-time Pro Bowl pick, was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Year for the 2013 NFL season after registering a career-high 19.5 sacks. The 35-year-old enters his final game with 122 career sacks, including four in 13 games this season. Only Dwight Freeney of the Atlanta Falcons — another Colts legend — has more career sacks among active NFL players.

“I want to walk away, not limp away,” Mathis told reporters Friday. “The rest of my body goes to my kids.”

Mathis was part of the 2006 Colts team that won Super Bowl XLI.

