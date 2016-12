Share this:

Tweet







There’s being aggressive, and then there’s being too aggressive.

Chicago Bulls center Robin Lopez certainly was the latter on Friday night when he elbowed two Charlotte Hornets in the throat at the same time.

Lopez was awarded a Flagrant 2 foul and was ejected from the game.

To make matters worse, the Bulls lost the game 103-91.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images