Ronda Rousey Has Wild Staredown With Amanda Nunes, Who Wears Lion Mask

LAS VEGAS — Ronda Rousey continues to make a statement without even opening her mouth.

After making weight at exactly 135 pounds during the early weigh-ins for UFC 207 on Thursday morning, “Rowdy” Rousey once again did not make herself available to the media. However, she still stole the show by putting on an intense game face during her square off with Amanda Nunes during the afternoon weigh-ins at T-Mobile Arena.

After Rousey posed for photos on the scale, Nunes entered the stage wearing a lion mask and stared down Rousey before the two stared each other down.

Amanda Nunes brought a lion mask, but Ronda Rousey countered with some ferocity in her eyes. FULL: https://t.co/6yvE2oixiv pic.twitter.com/3f1WVsOk7z — NESN (@NESN) December 30, 2016

As Dana White indicated on Wednesday, Rousey does indeed look like she’s in top shape, and the ferocity in her eyes during the stare down with Nunes makes one wonder what she will have in store in the Octagon on Friday.

