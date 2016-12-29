Ronda Rousey Makes Really Quick Appearance At UFC 207 Early Weigh-Ins

Share this:

Ronda Rousey had to make a media appearance on Thursday morning for UFC 207’s early weigh-ins, and she made sure it was as short as possible.

Rowdy hit her weight on the dot at 135 pounds, but didn’t pause for photos and walked off stage quickly after her weight was announced. All in all, she was on stage for about three seconds.

Rousey still has to make another appearance later this afternoon’s weigh-ins at T-Mobile Arena. Unlike this morning, the afternoon weigh-ins will be in front of fans and the fighters square off with their with their opponent before answering a couple of questions on stage.

Regardless if she speaks or not, Rousey seems razor-focused for the UFC women’s bantamweight title fight and it’ll be interesting to see if her approach of making herself unavailable to the media will pay off on Friday night.

Thumbnail photo via Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports Images