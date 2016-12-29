Ronda Rousey Reveals New Physique Before UFC 207 Fight Vs. Amanda Nunes

Share this:

Tweet







It’s obvious Ronda Rousey is putting in the work.

Rousey has been in great shape throughout her mixed martial arts career. There’s no denying that. But based on the Instagram photo she posted Wednesday, it’s reasonable to think she’s currently in the best shape of her life leading up to Friday night’s fight against Amanda Nunes at UFC 207.

Picture on the left taken 5 days prior to #RouseyVsZingano Picture on right take 5 days prior to #RouseyVsNunes #FearTheReturn #FridayDec30 Pics by @jeffbottari A photo posted by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on Dec 28, 2016 at 12:42pm PST

As Rousey notes in the caption, the photo on the left was taken five days before her successful title defense against Cat Zingano at UFC 184 in February 2015. The photo on the right was snapped this week, five days before her much-anticipated return to the octagon.

Rousey hasn’t fought since suffering her first career loss to Holly Holm at UFC 193 in November 2015. She’s clearly focused as she attempts to recapture the UFC women’s bantamweight title from Nunes this weekend, though.

We’ll see if the new and improved Rousey has what it takes to get back on track.

Thumbnail photo via Jason Silva/USA TODAY Sports Images