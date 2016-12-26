Did Russell Westbrook Take Another Jab At Kevin Durant Before Christmas Game?

Share this:

The Russell Westbrook-Kevin Durant feud added another chapter on Christmas Day.

After wrapping up his warm up prior to Sunday’s Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves game, Westbrook sprinted off the court and appeared to yell, “Thank you, Kyrie!” as he reached the tunnel.

Take a listen for yourself.

You be the jury. Does Russ yell "Thank you, Kyrie!" or what?! https://t.co/vBhpE8OSRH — Up The Thunder (@UpTheThunder) December 25, 2016

Westbrook is, of course, referring to Kyrie Irving’s game-winning shot that lifted the Cleveland Cavaliers over Durant and the Golden State Warriors earlier Sunday.

One thing is for sure, Westbrook definitely isn’t a member of “Dub Nation.”

UPDATE (9:05 p.m. ET): Westbrook was asked about the controversial moment before the game, and he strongly denied saying Irving’s name. The video comes with a warning for language.

Russell Westbrook comments on the video of him screaming in the tunnel. (Some NSFW language here): pic.twitter.com/vcp6fdfoCU — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) December 25, 2016

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports