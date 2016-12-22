Russell Wilson Gives Porous Offensive Line Samsung TVs For Christmas

Share this:

Tweet







Russell Wilson’s offensive line has been sub-par this year, to say the least.

Regardless, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback is treating the big boys up front for the holidays, giving each of his protectors a curved flat screen Samsung TV. Wilson had every reason to give his line a “How to Block for Dummy’s” book for the holidays, as the Seahawks rank 20th in the league in rushing yards, and have surrendered the 10th most sacks in the NFL.

But, Wilson elected to treat the guys up front, perhaps in the hopes that it’ll help them protect him this Saturday against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Seahawks signal caller also gifted the entire team to first class plane tickets, which is the right thing to do since some of them actually made positive contributions to the Seahawks’ 9-4-1 season.

Russell Wilson gave TVs to his o-line, first class tickets to the entire team for Christmas #GoodGuyRuss pic.twitter.com/Vfzuuc5xuH — Sam HawkBadger (@hwkbgr) December 22, 2016

H/t to Busted Coverage

Thumbnail image via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images