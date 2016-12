Share this:

The Boston Bruins grabbed an early lead against the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday night behind a Ryan Spooner goal.

After a great rush into the offensive end led by David Krejci, Spooner finished the job off a redirected shot from Torey Krug.

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images