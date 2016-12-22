See Shirtless Tiger Woods Pose As ‘Mac Daddy Santa’ In Hilarious Tweet

Share this:

Tweet







The jury’s still out on if the Tiger Woods of old will return to the PGA Tour, but at least we know “Mac Daddy Santa” is back.

The golf superstar redefined the meaning of “dad joke” Thursday when he gifted the internet with one of the most hilariously awkward tweets of all time.

Woods took his shirt off, donned some interesting Christmas attire and posed as “Mac Daddy Santa,” which apparently is a fan-favorite among his kids.

Xmas tradition that my kids love. Mac Daddy Santa is back! -TW pic.twitter.com/pCWZNNKPRG — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) December 22, 2016

The rest of the PGA Tour should be shaking in their golf shoes right now.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images