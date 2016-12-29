Skip Bayless Thinks He Knows Tom Brady’s ‘Dream Super Bowl Matchup’

Share this:









Tom Brady probably won’t care who he faces in Super Bowl LI, so long as the New England Patriots make it that far and come out on the winning end.

The New York Giants have defeated Brady in two previous Super Bowls, though, so perhaps the Patriots quarterback would be even more motivated than usual if given the opportunity to exact revenge in this season’s big game.

.@RealSkipBayless: Tom Brady's dream Super Bowl matchup is facing the New York Giants for a third time. This is his year of retribution. pic.twitter.com/Vq3IQmggUn — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) December 29, 2016

That’s the logic Skip Bayless is subscribing to with the NFL playoffs fast approaching. The polarizing FS1 commentator loves his Dallas Cowboys in the NFC, but he thinks Brady would really relish a victory over the Giants given his losses to New York in Super Bowl XLII and Super Bowl XLVI.

Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz added extra fuel to the fire this week, too, by claiming the Patriots “don’t want to see us” in Super Bowl LI.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images