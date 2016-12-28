Southampton Vs. Tottenham Live Stream: Watch Premier League Game Online

Share this:

Southampton will welcome back a familiar face when Tottenham Hotspur visits in the Premier League.

The Saints will host Tottenham on Wednesday at St. Mary’s Stadium in a Premier League game between Mauricio Pochettino’s former and current team.

Pochettino left Southampton 18 months ago and led Tottenham to unprecedented heights in his first season in charge. He brings his fifth-place team to Southampton with hopes of keeping pace with the Premier League’s other elite teams.

Southampton sits in eighth place, but its recent form — three wins and two draws in its last six games — suggests it will push Tottenham to its limit.

Here’s how to watch Southampton vs. Tottenham online.

When: Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 2:45 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/NBC Sports