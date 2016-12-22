Spurs Vs. Clippers Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

Share this:

Christmas will come early for NBA fans Thursday night.

Western Conference powerhouses will take center stage at Staples Center when the San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Clippers face off. But while almost every game between these two teams is must-watch TV, fans will be disappointed to know Clippers forward Blake Griffin is sidelined with a knee injury.

San Antonio has won five straight games, including a thrilling 102-100 victory over the Houston Rockets on Tuesday. The Clippers, meanwhile, have fallen off a bit since their hot start and are currently in fourth place in the Western Conference.

Here’s how you can watch Spurs vs. Clippers online.

When: Thursday, Dec. 22, at 10:30 p.m. ET

Watch: NBA on TNT

Thumbnail photo via Soobum Im/USA TODAY Sports Images