Steelers Vs. Ravens Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 16 Game Online

Share this:

Tweet







The holiday season is a time for warmth and compassion, but there will be no love lost at Heinz Field on Christmas Day.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens meet Sunday afternoon in an AFC North matchup with serious playoff implications. The 9-5 Steelers can clinch a division title with a victory, but the 8-6 Ravens can take over first place with a road upset. Baltimore beat Pittsburgh earlier this season and would own the tiebreaker with another win.

Here’s how to watch Steelers vs. Ravens online.

When: Sunday, Dec. 25, at 4:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NFL Online

Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images