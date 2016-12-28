Steve Smith Likely To Retire After Sunday’s Ravens Vs. Bengals Game

Share this:

Tweet







Steve Smith Sr. sounds like he’s ready to call it a career.

The Baltimore Ravens wide receiver announced Wednesday at a press conference that he’s probably going to retire after Sunday’s NFL Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Here’s what the 37-year-old said when asked whether he’d extend his career into next season.

"Steve, will this be your last NFL game?" 👇 pic.twitter.com/51uMixg98l — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 28, 2016

Smith has played 16 seasons in the NFL and is one of the greatest receivers of his generation. He spent the first 13 years of his career with the Carolina Panthers before joining Baltimore, where he has played the last three. He has made over 1,000 catches and amassed more than 14,000 receiving yards — something only 10 others have done in NFL history.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh and quarterback Joe Flacco sang Smith’s praises Wednesday.

Harbaugh on coaching Steve Smith: "It's been nothing but an honor and a privilege and a joy." pic.twitter.com/jRzw7XL0mB — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 28, 2016

Flacco on what makes Steve Smith Sr. special 👇 pic.twitter.com/OrIkWaxPTR — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 28, 2016

Smith can expect to receive many more plaudits in the coming days.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images