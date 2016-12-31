T.J. Dillashaw Dominates John Lineker, Calls Out Dominick Cruz After Win

Share this:

Tweet







LAS VEGAS — T.J. Dillashaw is a step closer to reclaiming the UFC men’s bantamweight belt.

Dillashaw defeated John Lineker via unanimous decision on Friday night at UFC 207 in a key bantamweight bout that could determine who will fight for the title belt in the near future.

More impressively, Dillashaw earned scores of 30-26 from all three judges after absolutely dominating Lineker from start to finish, especially in the second round when he landed 37 significant strikes compared to nine from Lineker, according to FightMetric.

The former bantamweight champ is putting it on Lineker!! @TJDillashaw turning it on in round 2!! #UFC207 pic.twitter.com/lIwWNXElw3 — #UFC207 (@ufc) December 31, 2016

After the fight, Dillashaw didn’t hide his feelings and called out bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz.

Dillashaw lost the bantamweight belt to Cruz in a controversial split decision at UFC Fight Night Boston in January. Since then, he has won two consecutive fights in dominant fashion.

While there is a good chance that Dillashaw gets the title fight he desires, it probably won’t be against the man he called out, as Cruz relinquished his title after losing to Cody Garbrandt in the UFC 207 co-main event.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images