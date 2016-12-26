Terrell Suggs Strongly Denies Retirement Rumors Following Sunday’s Loss

Share this:

Tweet







The Baltimore Ravens were eliminated from playoff contention after their loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, but that doesn’t mean we’ve seen the last of Terrell Suggs.

In an interview with ESPN after the game, the Ravens linebacker emphatically put any retirement rumors to rest.

“I don’t know what you heard — what the (expletive) is wrong with him?– I was always planning to come back and doing this another year,” he told ESPN.

Retirement speculation surrounding Suggs would not have been that far-fetched, as he has been plagued with injuries in recent seasons. Last year, he tore his achilles in the first game of the season and this year he suffered a torn biceps in his left arm, which he has been playing with since mid-October.

Suggs, the longest-tenured Raven, is under contract with the team through 2018.

Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images