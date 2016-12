Share this:

Tweet







It’s been a rough season on the injury front for the Buffalo Sabres.

At various points throughout the season, the team has been without key players such as Jack Eichel and Evander Kane. However, in injured players’ absences, other Sabres have stepped up.

To hear all about the Sabres’ injury-plagued season thus far, check out the clip above from “Bruins Face-Off Live.”

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Hoffman/USA TODAY Sports Images