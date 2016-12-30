This One Image Shows How Ridiculous The Celtics’ December Schedule Was

The Boston Celtics sure saw a lot of airports over the past month.
Thursday night’s clash with the Cleveland Cavaliers was the C’s 10th December road game, which means they’ve only played in front of the TD Garden faithful five times over the past month. And, to make matters worse, the Celtics never played back-to-back home games in December.
If that seems a bit excessive, wait until you see what that looks like on a map, via ESPN’s Chris Forsberg.
Boston has navigated the stretch quite well, though, with a 9-4 mark heading into Thursday. And luckily for the Celtics, they will spend a lot of time at TD Garden over the next few months.
Boston’s final game of 2016 is a Friday home contest against the Miami Heat, and they will open 2017 with three straight home games.
That’s more like it.
Thumbnail photo via Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports Images
