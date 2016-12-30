This One Image Shows How Ridiculous The Celtics’ December Schedule Was

Share this:

The Boston Celtics sure saw a lot of airports over the past month.

Thursday night’s clash with the Cleveland Cavaliers was the C’s 10th December road game, which means they’ve only played in front of the TD Garden faithful five times over the past month. And, to make matters worse, the Celtics never played back-to-back home games in December.

If that seems a bit excessive, wait until you see what that looks like on a map, via ESPN’s Chris Forsberg.

NBD, the Celtics traveled halfway around the Earth in December: pic.twitter.com/2Uk4cDTveL — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) December 30, 2016

Boston has navigated the stretch quite well, though, with a 9-4 mark heading into Thursday. And luckily for the Celtics, they will spend a lot of time at TD Garden over the next few months.

HOME GAMES REMAINING –NBA EAST TOP 8 BOSTON 28

Atlanta 26

Charlotte 25

New York 25

Toronto 25

Chicago 25

Milwaukee 24

Cleveland 23 — Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) December 30, 2016

How much does the Celtics' schedule change after tonight? Road games last 5½ weeks: 14

Road games next 5½ weeks: 5 — Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) December 30, 2016

Boston’s final game of 2016 is a Friday home contest against the Miami Heat, and they will open 2017 with three straight home games.

That’s more like it.

