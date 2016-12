Share this:

New York Islanders goaltender Thomas Greiss came into Tuesday’s game with a .912 save percentage.

There’s a good chance that number improved after Griess stopped 48 of the 50 shots that were sent his way by the B’s.

None might have been more impressive than his stop on this spin move by Brad Marchand. Hear NESN’s Andy Brickley break down the stop in the DCU Save of the Day above.

Thumbnail image via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images