Titans Vs. Jaguars Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 16 Game Online

Don’t look now, but the Tennessee Titans could be a playoff team this season.

The Titans, fresh off an impressive road win over the Kansas City Chiefs, will look to keep pace with the AFC South-leading Houston Texans when they head to Jacksonville to face the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at EverBank Field.

Here’s how to watch Titans vs. Jaguars online.

When: Saturday, Dec. 24, at 1 p.m. ET

Live Stream: DirecTV or Game Pass

