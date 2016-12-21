Todd Bowles, Michael Floyd’s Ex-Coach, Had ‘Good Relationship’ With Receiver

Share this:

FOXBORO, Mass. — Michael Floyd is the New England Patriots’ problem now. But if he suits up Saturday against the New York Jets, a former coach will have to deal with him, as well.

Jets head coach Todd Bowles spent two seasons with Floyd on the Arizona Cardinals while serving as defensive coordinator in 2013 and 2014. And while Floyd was on the other side of the ball, Bowles saw enough of the veteran wide receiver to be impressed by his talent and athleticism.

“He can go down the field and out-jump you for the deep ball,” Bowles said of Floyd on a conference call Tuesday. “He’s a pretty good receiver. He worked hard while I was there. Mike and I had a good relationship and I wish him nothing but the best.”

Floyd left the Cardinals on poor terms, as the team released him last week following his DUI charge. Cardinals president Michael Bidwell then ripped Floyd for being “unapologetic” after the incident, and a video released Tuesday of Floyd’s arrest casts the former first-round pick in a pretty poor light.

Yet Bowles’ focus is on the field, and while it’s still unknown whether Floyd will make his Patriots debut this weekend, the Jets coach will be ready either way.

“He’s very smart,” Bowles said when asked if Floyd can pick up things quickly. “… Yes, we’re preparing for him. They’ve got some good receivers, so, I understand if he doesn’t play. I understand if he does. It’ll be hard to pass the guys they have playing.”

