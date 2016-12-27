Tom Brady Could Pass Dan Marino On Significant All-Time List Vs. Dolphins

Share this:

Another week, another potential record falling at the hands of Tom Brady. This time, though, there could be a little extra meaning behind it.

The New England Patriots quarterback squares off in an important Week 17 road matchup versus the Miami Dolphins on Sunday with a chance to pass Dolphins Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino on the NFL’s all-time passing list.

Marino currently ranks fourth with 61,361 passing yards, trailing just Drew Brees, Brett Favre and Peyton Manning. Brady will enter Sunday’s game with 61,306 passing yards, meaning he could pass Marino — while facing Marino’s former team — as early as the first series of the game.

Brady, of course, typically downplays any personal accomplishments. Expect him to do just that should he move past Marino this weekend, especially with New England fighting for a 14th win and the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs.

