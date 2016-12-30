Tom Brady Doesn’t Believe Weather Is A Factor In Patriots’ Miami Struggles

Share this:

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots players are adamant their recent issues playing in South Florida are fixable. Tom Brady joined the crowd Friday in saying weather and outside forces are not to blame for the Patriots’ three consecutive road losses to the Miami Dolphins.

“Well, I think we haven’t played very well, so that’s been the biggest problem is just our ability to play two good halves of football,” Brady said. “We didn’t do it last year; we didn’t do it the year before. It’s a tough place to play for one reason or another. We had a streak there a long time ago — I think we broke it in 2003 or 2004 — where there were a lot of years we didn’t win there. It’s just been a tough place for us to play for some reason. I don’t think it’s the weather, I don’t think it’s Miami Beach or anything like that. I think the Dolphins have always challenged us and especially down there, so it’ll be good to go get a win in a tough place.”

Brady then was asked if he prefers to play in 35- or 75-degree temperatures.

“Seventy-five is pretty good,” Brady said. “We were out there today, as you guys know — got that nice bubble we were all staring at, but none of us were in.”

It’s expected to be 81 degrees in Miami on Sunday. The high was 39 degrees in Foxboro on Friday. The Patriots spent all three of their practices this week outside rather than in the heated Empower Field House.

