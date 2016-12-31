Tom Brady Doesn’t Want To Make Any Predictions As Patriots Head Into Playoffs

Share this:

The New England Patriots will play their regular-season finale Sunday when they hit the road to play the Miami Dolphins.

The matchup against the Dolphins will be the Pats’ final dress rehearsal before they embark on the playoffs, and quarterback Tom Brady knows his offense will have to be firing on all cylinders if the team hopes to make a long postseason run.

Brady explained that veteran players understand what it takes to perform at a high level week in and week out, but at the end of the day, it all comes down to execution.

