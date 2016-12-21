Tom Brady, Dont’a Hightower Among Four Patriots Named To 2016 Pro Bowl

Share this:

For a team tied for the best record in the NFL, just four New England Patriots were named to the 2016 Pro Bowl.

Quarterback Tom Brady, linebacker Dont’a Hightower, safety Devin McCourty and special teamer Matthew Slater earned the honor Tuesday.

Brady has completed 66.9 percent of his passes for 3,064 yards with 22 touchdowns and two interceptions this season in just 10 games. He’s a front-runner for NFL MVP despite a suspension-shortened season. This is his 12th Pro Bowl nod.

Hightower has 64 tackles, 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble and two passes defended in 12 games. He’s a first-time Pro Bowler.

McCourty has 65 tackles with one interception, seven passes defended and one fumble recovery in 14 games. This is his second Pro Bowl nomination and his first as a safety. He also made the Pro Bowl as a rookie in 2010 as a cornerback.

Slater has five tackles in 12 games. This is his sixth Pro Bowl nod.

Running back LeGarrette Blount, offensive tackles Nate Solder and Marcus Cannon, cornerback Malcolm Butler and special teamer Nate Ebner are among Patriots who could be considered Pro Bowl snubs.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images