Is Tom Brady Taking Style Advice From Bill Belichick? ‘He And I Don’t Consult That Way’

FOXBORO, Mass. — Tom Brady didn’t put away the scissors for good after being forced to miss a preseason game this summer after cutting his thumb. Brady has been rocking a sweatshirt that appears to be out of the Bill Belichick collection to some news conferences this season.
Brady was asked about the hoodie as his news conference wrapped up Thursday afternoon.
Here’s the exchange.
Q: In reference to the hooded sweatshirt you are wearing with the sleeves cut off, did you take that from Coach Bill Belichick’s locker?
TB: You don’t like this style?
Q: I’m just curious; you guys are wearing the same type of thing.
TB: No, it’s so tight in the neck so I’ve got to cut it down a little bit because I’m wearing so much crap underneath at this time of year.
Q: I didn’t know if that was something you guys had going on.
TB: No, he and I don’t consult that way.
Thumbnail photo via Twitter/@MikeReiss/ESPN
