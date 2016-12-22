Is Tom Brady Taking Style Advice From Bill Belichick? ‘He And I Don’t Consult That Way’

Share this:

FOXBORO, Mass. — Tom Brady didn’t put away the scissors for good after being forced to miss a preseason game this summer after cutting his thumb. Brady has been rocking a sweatshirt that appears to be out of the Bill Belichick collection to some news conferences this season.

Tom Brady confirms he didn't take Bill Belichick's sweatshirt. "He and I don't consult that way," he jokes. pic.twitter.com/5fEQ33pX9n — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 22, 2016

Brady was asked about the hoodie as his news conference wrapped up Thursday afternoon.

Here’s the exchange.

Q: In reference to the hooded sweatshirt you are wearing with the sleeves cut off, did you take that from Coach Bill Belichick’s locker?

TB: You don’t like this style?

Q: I’m just curious; you guys are wearing the same type of thing.

TB: No, it’s so tight in the neck so I’ve got to cut it down a little bit because I’m wearing so much crap underneath at this time of year.

Q: I didn’t know if that was something you guys had going on.

TB: No, he and I don’t consult that way.

Thumbnail photo via Twitter/@MikeReiss/ESPN