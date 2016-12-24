New England Patriots

Tom Brady, Patriots ‘Win Christmas’ Snowball Fight Vs. Jets In ‘TB Times’

by on Sat, Dec 24, 2016 at 5:35PM
2,389

Facing the winningest-passer in NFL history is a fool’s errand, as Tom Brady reminded the Jets on Sunday.

The Patriots quarterback celebrated his team’s 41-3 drubbing of the New York Jets with an apltly themed Facebook post, which shows what would happen if they met on a white Christmas snowball fight at the North Pole.

Brady completed 17 of 27 passes for 214 yards and three touchdowns in just three quarters against the Jets.

With that in mind, few can complain about his journalistic integrity in Week 16.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images

Have a question for Marcus Kwesi O'Mard? Send it to him via Twitter at @NESNsoccer or @mkomard, his Facebook page or NESN Soccer's Facebook page.

More Stories

NESN Team

© 2016 NESN