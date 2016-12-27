Tom Brady’s Best Christmas Gift Of 2016 Came Courtesy Of Bill Belichick

Share this:

It doesn’t take much to please Tom Brady … off the gridiron, at least.

The New England Patriots quarterback was asked Monday night by host Jim Gray during his weekly appearance on Westwood One radio what the best Christmas gift he received this year was. Brady’s response was rather unsurprising given all we’ve come to learn about the QB over the years.

“Coach (Bill) Belichick gave us the day off so that was probably the best thing,” Brady said, per WEEI.com. “To sit around and make breakfast for everybody and just kind of enjoy the morning.”

Brady seems to have a nice family life but he’s also a busy guy. It’s no wonder he values the extra time with his wife, Gisele Bundchen, and his kids more than some extravagant object the family obviously would have no trouble affording.

“It was pretty restful,” said Brady, who even dedicated a touchdown pass in Saturday’s win over the New York Jets to his wife’s family. “Opened presents in the morning and spent most of the day kind of at the house. I had my wife’s family in town, so it really was a great holiday.”

A great holiday thanks in part to Belichick’s nice gesture, of course.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images