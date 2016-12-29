Trent Dilfer Isn’t Buying Jimmy Garoppolo’s Supposed Trade Value

Share this:

Trent Dilfer drives a hard bargain.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter speculated Wednesday during a WEEI radio interview that the New England Patriots could ask for a first-round draft pick and a fourth-round pick as the starting point in any potential trade involving backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Dilfer, a former NFL quarterback who now works as an analyst for ESPN, doesn’t see that as being reasonable. In fact, he wonders whether the Patriots are controlling the message.

“I can promise you nobody is trading a first and a fourth for Jimmy,” Dilfer said on the network later in the day, per WEEI.com. “Now, it’s smart that the brass in New England is using Adam (Schefter) to get that headline out there because now they are starting the market there. Now to negotiate from that point, that is a good point to negotiate from. There’s only a handful of players in the league you would trade a first and a fourth for.”

The Minnesota Vikings, of course, traded a first-round pick in 2017 and a fourth-round pick in 2018 to the Philadelphia Eagles in September for quarterback Sam Bradford, a former first overall pick who’s had a rather underwhelming NFL career to this point. It was seen as a steep price, but given the potential Garoppolo showed earlier this season while starting in place of the suspended Tom Brady, it’s reasonable to wonder just how much a team desperate for a quarterback would surrender for Jimmy G’s services.

“I’ve always thought Jimmy would maybe be a late first and a conditional (draft pick). I think it’s more a second- and third- (round pick) combination where you can get two really good players,” Dilfer suggested, per WEEI.com. “The only caveat to that is people are valuing first-round picks less and less these days. You’re starting to see where the height, weight, speed measurable component that gets guys in the first round isn’t always translating to Pro Bowls.”

Garoppolo, a second-round pick (62nd overall) in 2014, has completed 43 of 62 passes this season for 504 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions over parts of five games (two starts).

