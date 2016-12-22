Trevor Siemian Is Gifting His Offensive Linemen Skittles-Dispensing Parkas

Share this:

It’s the season of giving, and Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian is doing just that.

As it is customary for NFL starting quarterbacks to give their offensive linemen gifts during the holidays, Siemian is keeping the tradition alive with a very unique gift: parkas that dispense Skittles.

In a hilarious video shared via his Twitter account, Siemian expressed wanting to provide his linemen with a gift that no one else has, and it’s safe to say he accomplished his goal.

1st year as starting QB so I have to keep the tradition alive. Gifting my O-line with @Skittles dispensing parkas. Enjoy guys! #sponsored pic.twitter.com/Zpl4y1olcG — Trevor Siemian (@TrevorSiemian) December 21, 2016

While these parkas are cool, two wins to close their season would be the best gift for the Broncos.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images