Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask made 29 saves in the Bruins’ 3-1 win over the Florida Panthers on Thursday.

The most impressive of his saves came when Rask was able to slide across the crease and stop a rebound attempt from center Aleksander Barkov.

Hear NESN’s Andy Brickley break down the stop in the DCU Save of the Day above.

