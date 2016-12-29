Tuukka Rask Making Strong Case For Bruins MVP In First Half Of Season

Share this:

There’s no way around it, Tuukka Rask has been tremendous in net for the Boston Bruins this season.

The 2013 Vezina Trophy winner currently is third in the league in goals allowed at 1.96 and is sixth in the NHL with a .927 save percentage. It’s safe to say that Rask has kept the B’s in a number of games this season, and his great play will need to continue if the team hopes to reach the postseason.

To hear a breakdown of Rask’s season thus far, check out the clip above from “The Ultimate Bruins Show.”

