Seahawks Receiver Tyler Lockett To Miss Rest Of Season With Broken Leg

UPDATE (Saturday, Dec. 24 at 8:23 p.m. ET): The Seattle Seahawks won’t have the services of wide receiver Tyler Lockett for the remainder of the season.

Another one on a brutal day: #Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett needs surgery on his broken leg, per coach Pete Carroll. He's done for season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 25, 2016

ORIGINAL STORY: The first half of Saturday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals was a disaster for the Seattle Seahawks.

Trailing by eight points, the Seahawks started to move down field with a couple of positive plays. Then quarterback Russell Wilson dropped a 29-yard strike into the hands of wide receiver Tyler Lockett that looked to be a touchdown.

Lockett was ruled down at the one-yard line, but that was far from the worst news that Seattle would receive. Lockett was dragged down by Cardinals cornerback Brandon Williams, who rolled over Lockett’s right ankle in what looked like a gruesome injury.

Here's where #Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett was injured pic.twitter.com/VmIXPcYdAK — The Sports Daily (@SportsDailyBlog) December 24, 2016

Lockett was carted off the field and was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

