Tyrod Taylor Got In A Car Crash While Driving To Bills-Dolphins Game

Share this:

Tweet







The Buffalo Bills suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, but their quarterback was lucky to even be on the field.

Tyrod Taylor was involved in a minor car accident in downtown Buffalo on Saturday morning while driving to New Era Field, Taylor revealed after the game.

“(Saturday) goes into the loss category and I’m not happy about that,” Taylor said after Buffalo’s 34-31 overtime loss, via NewYorkUpstate.com. “The fact that my car got wrecked this morning in an accident doesn’t help.”

According to NewYorkUpstate.com, Taylor crashed his black Mercedes SUV at approximately 10 a.m. ET and had to be picked up and driven the remainder of the way to the stadium. The accident reportedly was not his fault.

Taylor apparently wasn’t shaken by the incident, as he threw for 329 yards with three touchdowns in one of his best games of the season. His third TD pass was a go-ahead strike to Charles Clay with 1:20 remaining in regulation, but Dolphins kicker Andrew Franks hit a 55-yard field goal with time expiring to send the game to overtime, where Miami emerged victorious.

More importantly, Taylor is OK after his pregame crash, although the Bills are out of playoff contention at 7-8.

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images