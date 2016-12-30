UFC 207 Odds: Ronda Rousey Favored Over Amanda Nunes In Return To Octagon

It’s been 13 months since Ronda Rousey last fought in UFC, but oddsmakers don’t think that’ll be a problem at UFC 207.
The former women’s bantamweight champion will face off against current champion Amanda Nunes on Friday in the main card at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. OddsShark predicts the belt will change hands again — no one has successfully defended it since Rousey lost to Holly Holm at UFC 193 — with Rousey favored at -140.
But there’s plenty more where that came from. Here are all the odds for UFC 207.
Main Card
Ronda Rousey (-140) vs. Amanda Nunes (+110)
Dominick Cruz (-210) vs. Cody Garbrandt (+170)
TJ Dillashaw (-240) vs. John Lineker (+190)
Dong Hyun Kim (-140) vs. Tarec Saffiedine (+110)
Louis Smolka (EVEN) vs. Ray Borg (-130)
Prelims
Johny Hendricks (-105) vs. Neil Magny (-125)
Antonio Carlos Junior (-130) vs. Marvin Vettori (EVEN)
Mike Pyle (+135) vs. Alex Garcia (-165)
Brandon Thatch (-210) vs. Niko Price (+170)
Early Prelims
Alex Oliveira (-115) vs. Tim Means (-115)
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images
