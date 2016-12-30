UFC 207 Odds: Ronda Rousey Favored Over Amanda Nunes In Return To Octagon

Share this:

It’s been 13 months since Ronda Rousey last fought in UFC, but oddsmakers don’t think that’ll be a problem at UFC 207.

The former women’s bantamweight champion will face off against current champion Amanda Nunes on Friday in the main card at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. OddsShark predicts the belt will change hands again — no one has successfully defended it since Rousey lost to Holly Holm at UFC 193 — with Rousey favored at -140.

But there’s plenty more where that came from. Here are all the odds for UFC 207.

Main Card

Ronda Rousey (-140) vs. Amanda Nunes (+110)

Dominick Cruz (-210) vs. Cody Garbrandt (+170)

TJ Dillashaw (-240) vs. John Lineker (+190)

Dong Hyun Kim (-140) vs. Tarec Saffiedine (+110)

Louis Smolka (EVEN) vs. Ray Borg (-130)

Prelims

Johny Hendricks (-105) vs. Neil Magny (-125)

Antonio Carlos Junior (-130) vs. Marvin Vettori (EVEN)

Mike Pyle (+135) vs. Alex Garcia (-165)

Brandon Thatch (-210) vs. Niko Price (+170)

Early Prelims

Alex Oliveira (-115) vs. Tim Means (-115)

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images