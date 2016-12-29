UFC 207 Odds: Ronda Rousey Vs. Amanda Nunes, Full Card Betting Lines

Share this:

UFC 207 has a loaded fight card, headlined by two title fights featuring some of the company’s most talented and recognizable stars.

Ronda Rousey will make her long-awaited return to the octagon after losing the bantamweight title to Holly Holm at UFC 193 last year. Amanda Nunes is the reigning champ and looking to defend her belt for the first time.

The other marquee fight features men’s bantamweight champ Dominick Cruz defending his belt against Cody Garbrandt. Cruz successfully defended his title at UFC 199 and owns a 5-0 record in UFC fights.

Here are the current odds, via OddsShark, for the best fights on the UFC 207 card.

Men’s Welterweight

Dong Hyun Kim -133

Tarec Saffiedine +108

Men’s Bantamweight Title

Dominick Cruz -225

Cody Garbrandt +180

Men’s Bantamweight

TJ Dillashaw -250

John Lineker +195

Women’s Bantamweight Title

Ronda Rousey -180

Amanda Nunes +140

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports Images