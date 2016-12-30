UFC 207 Weigh-Ins: Dominick Cruz, Cody Garbrandt Almost Come To Blows

Share this:

LAS VEGAS — UFC 207 doesn’t take place until Friday night, but Dominick Cruz and Cody Garbrandt almost started their bantamweight title clash a day early.

Cruz and Garbrandt both made weight during the UFC 207 weigh-ins on Thursday afternoon at T-Mobile Arena, but they had to be separated during their staredown on stage.

Garbrandt and Cruz have engaged in an all-out trash talk war throughout the weeks leading up to their fight, and they even got into a little bit of a backstage scuffle during the official early weigh-ins, which took place Thursday morning.

In the weigh-ins for the other championship bout, Ronda Rousey and Amanda Nunes also made weight, as they each clocked in at 135 pounds on the dot. Nunes entered the stage wearing a lion mask and the two bantamweight fighters engaged in an intense staredown.

Every other fighter made weight except for Johny Hendricks, who weighed in at 173.5 pounds, more than two pounds over the welterweight limit for a non-title fight, and Ray Borg, who was more than three pounds over the flyweight limit of 126 pounds.

Both Hendricks and Borg will fight in catchweight bouts against their respective opponents, Neil Magny and Louis Smolka. Hendricks reportedly will relinquish 20 percent of his purse to Magny, while Borg will give up 30 percent of his purse to Smolka.

Here are the full weigh-in results from Thursday:

Main Card:

Women’s bantamweight title: Amanda Nunes (135) vs. Ronda Rousey (135)

Bantamweight title: Dominick Cruz (135) vs. Cody Garbrandt (135)

Bantamweight: T.J. Dillashaw (136) vs. John Lineker (135.25)

Welterweight: Dong Hyun Kim (171) vs. Tarec Saffiedine (171)

Catchweight (129.5): Louis Smolka (125.5) vs. Ray Borg (129.5)

FS1 Prelims:

Catchweight (173.5): Johny Hendricks (173.5) vs. Neil Magny (171)

Welterweight: Mike Pyle (170) vs. Alex Garcia (170.5)

Middleweight: Antonio Carlos Junior (186) vs. Marvin Vettori (186)

Welterweight: Brandon Thatch (170) vs. Niko Price (170)

UFC Fight Pass Prelim:

Welterweight: Alex Oliveira (170.5) vs. Tim Means (170)

Thumbnail photo via Andre Khatchaturian/NESN