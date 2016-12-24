Vikings’ Plane Slides Off Runway After Safe Landing In Snowy Wisconsin

Share this:

The Minnesota Vikings’ plane was involved in a scary incident Friday night.

After the Vikings’ plane landed safely at the Appleton International Airport in Wisconsin, it became stuck after sliding off the runway, according to the team’s Twitter account.

While taxiing after a safe landing, the team plane slid off the runway and became stuck. We are waiting patiently to exit the plane. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 24, 2016

As you can see in these tweets from Dawn Mitchell of Fox 9, there was a lot of snow at the airport.

Mitchell also provided details on how long it will take to get the passengers off the plane.

Abe Weber airport Director from @ATWairport says after safe landing a part of the planes landing gear "left the pavement".Would not further — Dawn Mitchell (@DawnAtFOX9) December 24, 2016

Clarify what that meant. Passengers are being to be deplaned now should take a couple of hours. No injuries. There was no stairs for the — Dawn Mitchell (@DawnAtFOX9) December 24, 2016

Size plane available. Deplaning should take an hour or two. There will be another update in an hour. When I asked why it took so long Dir — Dawn Mitchell (@DawnAtFOX9) December 24, 2016

And they’ve already been on there for a while.

Just to be clear the Vikings landed at 5:15 central time. It's now 8:43 and I haven't seen anyone deplane — Dawn Mitchell (@DawnAtFOX9) December 24, 2016

The Vikings are in Wisconsin for a matchup with the Green Bay Packers on Saturday.

