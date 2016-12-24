Vikings’ Plane Slides Off Runway After Safe Landing In Snowy Wisconsin

The Minnesota Vikings’ plane was involved in a scary incident Friday night.
After the Vikings’ plane landed safely at the Appleton International Airport in Wisconsin, it became stuck after sliding off the runway, according to the team’s Twitter account.
As you can see in these tweets from Dawn Mitchell of Fox 9, there was a lot of snow at the airport.
Mitchell also provided details on how long it will take to get the passengers off the plane.
And they’ve already been on there for a while.
The Vikings are in Wisconsin for a matchup with the Green Bay Packers on Saturday.
Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images
