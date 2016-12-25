Vikings Surprisingly Admit Ignoring Coach’s Game Plan For Jordy Nelson

Share this:

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson had one of his best games of the season Saturday against the Minnesota Vikings. The star receiver caught nine passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns in the Packers’ 38-25 win.

Most of Nelson’s damage came when Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes wasn’t shadowing him, although Rhodes was apparently supposed to be following Nelson from the opening kickoff. According to the Minnesota Star Tribune, the Vikings defensive backs opted not to follow head coach Mike Zimmer’s game plan during the first half of Saturday’s game.

Rhodes, who has covered Nelson in previous games against the Packers, elected to stay on his side of the field rather than trail Nelson, who exploded in the first half for 145 yards and the two touchdowns.

“Us as DBs felt we could handle him,” Rhodes said. “That’s how we felt as DBs, that we could stay on our side and cover him. In the beginning, we’d always played against them and played our sides, we never followed, so that’s what we felt as DBs. That’s what we went with.”

BEYOND unacceptable. Look forward to seeing how this is handled. https://t.co/F9SbiyozHe — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) December 24, 2016

The Vikings reinstituted the game plan at halftime and Rhodes held Nelson to two catches for 9 yards in the second half.

“That’s what he was supposed to do the whole game,” coach Mike Zimmer said. “Someone decided they wouldn’t do that.”

The Vikings, who were the last remaining undefeated team this season, were eliminated from postseason contention following their loss Saturday.

