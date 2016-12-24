NFL

Vikings Vs. Packers Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 16 Game Online

by on Sat, Dec 24, 2016 at 10:00AM
1,110

NFC teams still in playoff contention will have their eyes on Lambeau Field on Sunday.

The Green Bay Packers suddenly are one of the hottest teams in the NFL with four straight wins, and they still can catch the Detroit Lions and win the NFC North. The Minnesota Vikings, meanwhile, aren’t out of the playoff picture yet, although they’ve gone 2-7 after a 5-0 start.

Here’s how to watch Vikings vs. Packers online.

When: Saturday, Dec. 24, at 1 p.m. ET
Live Stream: FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images

More Stories

NESN Team

© 2016 NESN