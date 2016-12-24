Vikings Vs. Packers Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 16 Game Online

Share this:

NFC teams still in playoff contention will have their eyes on Lambeau Field on Sunday.

The Green Bay Packers suddenly are one of the hottest teams in the NFL with four straight wins, and they still can catch the Detroit Lions and win the NFC North. The Minnesota Vikings, meanwhile, aren’t out of the playoff picture yet, although they’ve gone 2-7 after a 5-0 start.

Here’s how to watch Vikings vs. Packers online.

When: Saturday, Dec. 24, at 1 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go

