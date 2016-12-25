Warriors Vs. Cavaliers Live Stream: Watch NBA Christmas Day Game Online

Share this:

Tweet







The NBA Finals rematch we’ve all been waiting for comes Christmas Day when the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers host the Golden State Warriors at Quicken Loans Arena.

This matchup has a new wrinkle to it, though, as the Warriors made a splash in free agency over the summer acquiring superstar forward Kevin Durant. Will it be enough to take down Cleveland?

Here’s how to watch Warriors vs. Cavs online.

When: Sunday, Dec. 25 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports Images