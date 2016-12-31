Washington Vs. Alabama: Odds, Picks For Peach Bowl College Football Playoff Semifinal

The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide are undefeated and look unbeatable, but playing in a College Football Playoff semifinal is a whole different story.
The Crimson Tide will look to earn a trip to the National Championship Game for a second straight season when they play the No. 4 Washington Huskies at the Georgia Dome in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl on Saturday.
Can the Huskies keep it close and play spoiler? Will the Crimson Tide move one step closer to a fifth national title under Nick Saban?
Here are NESN.com’s Peach Bowl picks from Nicholas Goss and Cameron McDonough. As always, the spreads are provided by our friends at OddsShark.
Saturday, Dec. 31
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Washington vs. Alabama (-14)
NG: ALABAMA
CM: ALABAMA
Thumbnail photo via Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP