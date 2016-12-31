Watch Alabama Vs. Washington Peach Bowl Game Online (Live Stream)

It’s time for the moment college football fans have been waiting for.
The College Football Semifinals are here, and they kick off with No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Washington facing off in the Peach Bowl at the Georgia Dome. The Crimson Tide managed to get through the regular season undefeated, but the Huskies weren’t exactly an easy matchup, finishing at 12-1.
So, will Alabama go to its second consecutive National Championship Game, or will Washington play spoiler?
Here’s how you can watch the Peach Bowl online.
When: Saturday, Dec. 31, at 3 p.m. ET
Watch: WatchESPN
Thumbnail photo via Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports Images
