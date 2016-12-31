UFC

Watch Alex Garcia Knock Out Mike Pyle With A Devastating Punch At UFC 207

by on Fri, Dec 30, 2016 at 9:32PM
LAS VEGAS — With one brutal blow, Alex Garcia showed the world why they call him “The Dominican Nightmare.”

Garcia made mincemeat out of Mike Pyle, knocking him out with a devastating punch to the face in the first round of his welterweight bout in the undercard at UFC 207.

Now that’s a textbook punch.

Garcia improved to 14-3 in his MMA career with the knockout and with a finish like that, he probably earned himself a few new fans.

