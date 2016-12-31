Watch Alex Garcia Knock Out Mike Pyle With A Devastating Punch At UFC 207

LAS VEGAS — With one brutal blow, Alex Garcia showed the world why they call him “The Dominican Nightmare.”
Garcia made mincemeat out of Mike Pyle, knocking him out with a devastating punch to the face in the first round of his welterweight bout in the undercard at UFC 207.
Now that’s a textbook punch.
Garcia improved to 14-3 in his MMA career with the knockout and with a finish like that, he probably earned himself a few new fans.
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP